Slim Chickens Inks Deal to Open 25 New Locations Throughout Southeast Michigan

MICHIGAN — Fast-casual restaurant Slim Chickens has inked a deal to open 25 new locations throughout Southeast Michigan. Business partners Brad and Todd DeLange along with Doug Broadright are spearheading the expansion. Currently, Slim Chickens operates more than 225 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 1,100 locations in development. Slim Chickens offers 17 different dipping sauces and a variety of menu items such as chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and various sides. The first Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Ark. A timeline for the opening of the Michigan locations was not provided.