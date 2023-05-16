Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Currently, Slim Chickens operates more than 225 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMichiganMidwestRestaurantRetail

Slim Chickens Inks Deal to Open 25 New Locations Throughout Southeast Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN — Fast-casual restaurant Slim Chickens has inked a deal to open 25 new locations throughout Southeast Michigan. Business partners Brad and Todd DeLange along with Doug Broadright are spearheading the expansion. Currently, Slim Chickens operates more than 225 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 1,100 locations in development. Slim Chickens offers 17 different dipping sauces and a variety of menu items such as chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and various sides. The first Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Ark. A timeline for the opening of the Michigan locations was not provided.

You may also like

Edens to Redevelop North DeKalb Mall in Decatur,...

Swinerton Tops Out $80M Joinery Apartment Development in...

Breeden Construction Delivers 201-Unit Multifamily Community in Chester,...

MCB Breaks Ground on 146-Unit Student Housing Project...

Developers Underway on 83,750 SF Office Condo Project...

Capital Institutional Services Signs 24,106 SF Office Lease...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 18,924 SF Industrial Lease...

Lawn & Garden Relocates Corporate Headquarters to 11,409...

Worthe Completes 800,000 SF Warner Bros. Headquarters at...