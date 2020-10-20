Slim Chickens Opens in Streetsboro, Ohio

STREETSBORO, OHIO — Slim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant, has opened its newest location in Streetsboro, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland. David Giesen is the franchisee behind the Streetsboro restaurant. He has opened 16 restaurant franchises with the Arby’s and Freddy’s brands. The Streetsboro Slim Chickens is expected to create 75 new jobs in the community. Since its founding in 2003, Slim Chickens has grown to more than 100 restaurants in 17 states with a goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This is the brand’s second location in Ohio. Slim Chickens is known for its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides.