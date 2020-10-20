REBusinessOnline

Slim Chickens Opens in Streetsboro, Ohio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

STREETSBORO, OHIO — Slim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant, has opened its newest location in Streetsboro, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland. David Giesen is the franchisee behind the Streetsboro restaurant. He has opened 16 restaurant franchises with the Arby’s and Freddy’s brands. The Streetsboro Slim Chickens is expected to create 75 new jobs in the community. Since its founding in 2003, Slim Chickens has grown to more than 100 restaurants in 17 states with a goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This is the brand’s second location in Ohio. Slim Chickens is known for its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  