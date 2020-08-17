REBusinessOnline

Slim Chickens Opens in Troy, Missouri

TROY, MO. — Fast-casual restaurant Slim Chickens has opened at 31 The Plaza in Troy, about 55 miles northwest of St. Louis. R-Chicken, a division of R-Solution, is the franchise operator for the Troy location. Since its founding in 2003, Slim Chickens has expanded to more than 100 locations in 17 states. The goal is to open 600 restaurants by 2025, according to a news release. Slim Chickens serves fried chicken and Southern-inspired side dishes.

Featured Properties  