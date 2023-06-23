Friday, June 23, 2023
Slim-Chickens
A franchisee will open eight Slim Chickens locations in Maryland.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMarylandRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Slim Chickens Signs Deal for Eight Restaurant Locations in Maryland

by Hayden Spiess

MARYLAND — Restaurant chain Slim Chickens has signed a deal with Phoenix Foods LLC to open eight new locations in the Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford.

Brad Hoag, franchisee and owner of Phoenix Foods, will operate the locations, which will join another 1,100 restaurants currently in development for the brand. Hoag, who is based in Baltimore, is a former developer and operator of 10 Qdoba Mexican Grill locations and currently operates 10 Burger King restaurants.

