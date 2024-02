FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Fayetteville-based fast casual restaurant chain Slim Chickens has signed a franchise deal for seven new restaurants in the state of Maryland. Franchisee DDR Holdings, a venture between brothers Darrin and Dennis Atlas, will open the units. DDR Holdings currently owns and operates two Slim Chickens stores in the state. The Slim Chickens brand has opened in more than 255 locations across the United States and the UK, with more than 1,200 stores currently in development.