Sloan Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Owned by Sterling Bay, 333 N. Green is now 93 percent leased.

CHICAGO — Sloan, a manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems and touchless restroom solutions, has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease at 333 N. Green in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Sloan will use the space for its first Chicago showroom. Owned by Sterling Bay, 333 N. Green is now 93 percent leased. Russ Cora and Gillian Keebler of Sterling Bay negotiated the lease transaction. Larry Cohn of @properties represented the tenant.