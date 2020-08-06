REBusinessOnline

Sloan Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Owned by Sterling Bay, 333 N. Green is now 93 percent leased.

CHICAGO — Sloan, a manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems and touchless restroom solutions, has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease at 333 N. Green in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Sloan will use the space for its first Chicago showroom. Owned by Sterling Bay, 333 N. Green is now 93 percent leased. Russ Cora and Gillian Keebler of Sterling Bay negotiated the lease transaction. Larry Cohn of @properties represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  