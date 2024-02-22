Slone Commercial Negotiates Sales of 329.6 Acres of Land in Yorkville, Illinois, for $10.1M

YORKVILLE, ILL. — Slone Commercial LLC has negotiated the sales of three parcels of land totaling 329.6 acres in Yorkville, a far west suburb of Chicago. The transactions, totaling more than $10.1 million, included some of the last large parcels of land available for industrial development in the I-55 submarket. In the largest transaction, Joyce Slone of Slone Commercial represented NGH Farms LLC in its sale of 229 acres at Eldamain and Faxon roads to EPC Holdings 993 LLC. Cushman & Wakefield assisted Slone with the $6.4 million deal. Sam Durkin and Sean Reynolds of JLL represented the buyer.

EPC Holdings also acquired 52 acres at Corneils and Eldamain roads form Five H LLC. Slone represented the seller in the $2 million transaction. Along with the Eldamain and Faxon parcel, this property will become part of the Lincoln Prairie industrial development, a 228-acre site that is BNSF-certified and will have direct access to the railway.

Lastly, Slone represented Five H LLC in its sale of the 48.6-acre Lot 6 along Corneils Road to SOO Green for $1.7 million. SOO Green will install high-voltage direct current transmission cable underground along existing railroad corridors. This green form of energy will power users of the Lincoln Prairie development.