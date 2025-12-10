Wednesday, December 10, 2025
TwentyFour25-Houston
Located at 2425 W. Loop S, TwentyFour25 in Houston offers value-add potential in terms of its amenities, common spaces and building systems, some of which have already been completed.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

SLS Properties Buys 284,889 SF Vacant Office Building in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — SLS Properties has purchased TwentyFour25, a 284,889-square-foot vacant office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The 11-story building offers roughly 150,000 rentable square feet across floors two through seven and about 77,000 rentable square feet across floors nine through 11, plus additional space on the first floor. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and a newly upgraded lobby and other common areas. SLS Properties has also completed numerous upgrades to the building’s systems and plans additional enhancements to the walkway connecting the building to its parking garage. Ownership has tapped Transwestern as the new leasing agent.

