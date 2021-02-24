REBusinessOnline

Slumberland Furniture to Join Levee District in East Peoria as Anchor Tenant

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Slumberland Furniture will open a new store at the former Gordmans space at The Levee District in East Peoria. The regional furniture retailer will occupy 50,221 square feet and will become an anchor tenant at the development. Slumberland offers a large selection of mattresses, bedding, living room furniture, recliners, tables, bedroom furniture, home entertainment and desks. Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties Ltd., The Levee District spans more than 86 acres with 650,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as office, hotel and civic components.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  