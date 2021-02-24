Slumberland Furniture to Join Levee District in East Peoria as Anchor Tenant

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Slumberland Furniture will open a new store at the former Gordmans space at The Levee District in East Peoria. The regional furniture retailer will occupy 50,221 square feet and will become an anchor tenant at the development. Slumberland offers a large selection of mattresses, bedding, living room furniture, recliners, tables, bedroom furniture, home entertainment and desks. Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties Ltd., The Levee District spans more than 86 acres with 650,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as office, hotel and civic components.