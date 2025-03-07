Friday, March 7, 2025
SM Energy Signs 20,324 SF Office Lease Expansion in Houston’s Energy Corridor

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — SM Energy has signed a 20,324-square-foot office lease expansion in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The independent oil and gas provider will soon occupy 41,454 square feet across two newly renovated floors at One Eldridge, a 12-story, 245,315-square-foot building that is part of a larger campus owned by Granite Properties. Steven Mulhern of Mulhern Co. and Bill Scott of Real Estate One represented SM Energy in the lease negotiations. Jon Dutton and Andrew Elliott represented Granite Properties on an internal basis.

