Smalls Sliders Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Metro Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cheeseburger restaurant chain Smalls Sliders has signed a new franchise deal to open six new restaurants in the Fort Worth metro area. Franchisee Brett Stewart will operate the restaurants, which are dubbed “Cans.” Locations will include Fort Worth, White Settlement, Weatherford, Granbury, Cleburne and Stephenville. The first of the new units is scheduled to open in 2025. Smalls Sliders was founded in 2019 and now has a portfolio of more than 300 restaurants currently open or under development.