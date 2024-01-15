Smalls Sliders to Open Five Restaurants in Metro Dallas

DALLAS — Burger chain Smalls Sliders has signed an agreement with hospitality group Om Texas to open five restaurants, dubbed “Cans,” in metro Dallas. This marks the second multi-unit franchise deal in the city for the brand. Potential locations include Mesquite, Garland, Rockwall, Greenville, Murphy, Rowlett and Richardson, with the first store scheduled to open in the fourth quarter. Smalls Sliders opened its first Can in 2019 and currently has more than 160 restaurants open or under development.