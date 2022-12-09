REBusinessOnline

Smart Warehousing Leases 497,952 SF Industrial Facility Underway in Central South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, South Carolina, Southeast

Smart Warehousing will occupy the building upon its completion, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Red Rock Developments has preleased the first speculative distribution facility at Sandy Run Industrial Park in Calhoun County, roughly 20 miles south of Columbia, to Smart Warehousing, a warehousing, fulfillment and technology solutions company. The tenant will occupy the full 497,952 square feet of the building, which is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. The property is located near an Amazon distribution center, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, the PS Air HUB and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Chuck Salley, Dave Matthews, Thomas Bear and John Peebles of Colliers represented Red Rock in the lease negotiations. John Sharpe and John DeCuto of Lee & Associates represented Smart Warehousing.

