SmartStop Purchases 471-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc. has expanded its presence in the Tennessee market after acquiring a storage facility at 1323 N.W. Broad St. in Murfreesboro, roughly 35 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The newly acquired facility spans 62,100 rentable square feet and features 471 storage units, including 384 drive-up units and six RV units distributed across 12 single-story buildings.

California-based SmartStop has an owned or managed a portfolio of 217 operating properties in 23 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, comprising approximately 155,700 units and 17.5 million rentable square feet.

