Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

SmartStop Self Storage REIT Buys 3,800-Unit Portfolio in Greater Houston

by Taylor Williams

LADERA RANCH, CALIF. — California-based SmartStop Self Storage REIT (NYSE: SMA) has purchased a portfolio of five facilities totaling approximately 3,800 units in the greater Houston area. The portfolio totals roughly 420,000 net rentable square feet. The properties are located at 2412 W. Holcombe Blvd. on the city’s west side; 21836 Holzwarth Road in the northern suburb of Spring; 9040 Louetta Road in Spring; 32620 FM 2978 in the northwestern suburb of Magnolia; and 18250 I-45 S. in Shenandoah, about 35 miles north of downtown Houston. The seller was not formally named, but the press release identified  Kathy and Scott Tautenhahn of Amazing Spaces Storage Centers as the developers of the portfolio. The release also credited Aaron Swerdlin of Newmark as instrumental to the transaction.

You may also like

IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 194,919 SF Office Building...

Fitness Equipment Provider Signs 17,646 SF Industrial Lease...

Spirit Halloween to Open 12,000 SF Store at...

JLL Arranges $22.8M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial...

Morgan Stanley, Scion Acquire 2,000-Bed Student Housing Portfolio...

DoveHill Invests in Redevelopment of Historic Boutique Hotel...

Native Realty Brokers $10.3M Sale of Pinecrest Square...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $6.4M Sale...