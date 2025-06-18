SmartStop Self Storage REIT Buys 3,800-Unit Portfolio in Greater Houston

LADERA RANCH, CALIF. — California-based SmartStop Self Storage REIT (NYSE: SMA) has purchased a portfolio of five facilities totaling approximately 3,800 units in the greater Houston area. The portfolio totals roughly 420,000 net rentable square feet. The properties are located at 2412 W. Holcombe Blvd. on the city’s west side; 21836 Holzwarth Road in the northern suburb of Spring; 9040 Louetta Road in Spring; 32620 FM 2978 in the northwestern suburb of Magnolia; and 18250 I-45 S. in Shenandoah, about 35 miles north of downtown Houston. The seller was not formally named, but the press release identified Kathy and Scott Tautenhahn of Amazing Spaces Storage Centers as the developers of the portfolio. The release also credited Aaron Swerdlin of Newmark as instrumental to the transaction.