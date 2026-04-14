Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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SMBC Group is reportedly leasing space at 301 South College in Uptown Charlotte (pictured). (Photo courtesy of CBRE)
Company NewsLeasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

SMBC Group to Bring 2,000 Office Jobs to Charlotte for New Banking Hub

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC Group), one of Japan’s largest financial institutions, has announced it is bringing approximately 2,000 new jobs to Charlotte. The Tokyo-based banking firm is investing $50.5 million over the next six years to establish its second North American headquarters, according to the office of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein. The governor and North Carolina economic development officials met with SMBC leadership at a Tokyo conference in fall 2025 as part of the deal.

Specific details of the new hub were not disclosed, but Charlotte Business Journal reports that SMBC Group will occupy more than 200,000 square feet of office space at 301 South College, a 42-story tower in the city’s Uptown district formerly known as One Wells Fargo Center. The outlet reports that SMBC will sublease space that Wells Fargo vacated in 2024.

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