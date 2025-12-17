Smith Gilbane Underway on 199-Unit Apartment Complex at Madison Yards in Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Smith Gilbane, the joint venture development team comprised of Gilbane Development and Summit Smith Development, is underway on Block Three at Madison Yards. The project is the latest phase of the Madison Yards master-planned community. Smith Gilbane is redeveloping 14 acres at the southwest corner of University Avenue and Segoe Road into a walkable, mixed-use district with 500 residential units, an upscale hotel, multiple Class A office spaces, 400,000 square feet of medical/office space, a Whole Foods Market store and retail, restaurant and entertainment uses.

Block Three will include 199 market-rate apartment units, 8,733 square feet of retail space and 200 temperature-controlled parking stalls. Construction began in July, and the first occupants are anticipated to move in during the spring, following construction completion in March 2027. Amenities will include a private courtyard, rooftop sky club and deck with views of Lake Mendota, coworking spaces, fitness and yoga areas, a pet spa, sauna and a three-season greenhouse.

Completed components of Madison Yards include EO Madison Yards, a 273-unit apartment building; a 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market store; a State of Wisconsin office building; and a hub of Class A office space.