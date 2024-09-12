Smith Hill, Bain Capital Provide $57M Loan for Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport Hotel

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital has provided a $57 million loan for Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport, a 305-room hotel in Nashville. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Affinius Capital and Westmont Hospitality.

The hotel sits close to Nashville International Airport, downtown Nashville and the One Century Place Conference Center. Amenities at the hotel include an airport shuttle, fitness center, business center, indoor pool, complimentary evening reception and more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space.