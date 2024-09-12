Thursday, September 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport features 305 rooms and amenities including an airport shuttle, indoor pool and a fitness center.
HospitalityLoansSoutheastTennessee

Smith Hill, Bain Capital Provide $57M Loan for Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport Hotel

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital has provided a $57 million loan for Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport, a 305-room hotel in Nashville. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Affinius Capital and Westmont Hospitality.

The hotel sits close to Nashville International Airport, downtown Nashville and the One Century Place Conference Center. Amenities at the hotel include an airport shuttle, fitness center, business center, indoor pool, complimentary evening reception and more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space.

You may also like

VanTrust Sells 1.2 MSF Industrial Facility Near Port...

Topgolf to Open Two-Level Venue in Panama City...

Ascendant Development Delivers 11-Story Apartment Tower in Nashville

Branch Properties to Develop 57,851 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Hunt Provides LIHTC Financing for Rehabilitation, Expansion of...

Restaurant Chain BurgerFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...

Expect Seniors Housing Liquidity Issues to Persist Into...

Lument Provides $42.7M Agency Acquisition Loan for Mixed-Income...

Poag Acquires 400,000 SF Macy’s Department Store at...