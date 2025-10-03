Smith Hill, Bain Capital Receive $216M Refinancing of Westin New York Grand Central Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Smith Hill Capital, the commercial real estate debt investment management business of the Procaccianti Cos., and Boston-based Bain Capital has received a $216 million loan for the refinancing of the 774-room Westin New York Grand Central Hotel. The hotel features 18,750 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center and a full-service restaurant. The joint venture acquired the hotel in 2019 and undertook renovations in 2021. JLL arranged the debt on behalf of ownership. The direct lender was not disclosed. The hotel first opened in 2012.