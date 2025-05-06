Smoothie King Opens Seven New Stores in Texas

DALLAS — Smoothie King has opened seven new stores in Texas through the first four months of 2025. The openings are part of the metro Dallas-based retailer’s expansion plans, which involved opening 13 new stores (inclusive of the Texas locations) across eight states in early 2025, as well as securing 20 new store commitments, with approximately 60 percent of the signings obtained with existing franchisees. The new agreement spans 15 different markets across 12 states, including multi-unit deals in New York and Phoenix.