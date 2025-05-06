Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Smoothie King Opens Seven New Stores in Texas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Smoothie King has opened seven new stores in Texas through the first four months of 2025. The openings are part of the metro Dallas-based retailer’s expansion plans, which involved opening 13 new stores (inclusive of the Texas locations) across eight states in early 2025, as well as securing 20 new store commitments, with approximately 60 percent of the signings obtained with existing franchisees. The new agreement spans 15 different markets across 12 states, including multi-unit deals in New York and Phoenix.

You may also like

Joint Venture Acquires 792-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Parkspring to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Project in Waco

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 17,346 SF Retail Strip...

Freight Forwarding Company Signs 14,969 SF Industrial Lease...

Patterson Arranges Refinancing for Adaptive Reuse of Old...

Joint Venture Acquires 59,020 SF Shopping Center in...

JLL Arranges $21.5M in Refinancing for Juanita Tate...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of BrightPath...

CytoTronics Signs 14,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...