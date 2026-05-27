Smurfit Westrock Signs 78,683 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Smurfit Westrock has signed a 78,683-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The provider of packaging services is taking space within Patriot Business Park, a three-building, 462,591-square-foot development. Tyler Maner, Natalie Gilbert and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Standard Real Estate Investments and Investment & Development Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Paul Dominique and Hayden Dominique of Colliers represented the tenant.