OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Go Store It company Snapbox Self-Storage has opened its newest facility, a 79,710-square-foot building in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills. The four-story building comprises 776 units and includes 300 feet of road frontage, 24-hour video surveillance, electronic access controls and security lighting.

The facility — which was designed and constructed by ARCO/Murray — will serve residents and businesses in Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Pikesville and Randallstown, Md.