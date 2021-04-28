Snell Properties Purchases Arcos Apartments in Sarasota, Florida for $80M

SARASOTA, FLA. — Virginia-based Snell Properties has purchased Arcos, an apartment community covering an entire city block in downtown Sarasota bounded by Central Avenue, Fourth Street and Lemon Avenue. Snell was the partnership lead in pursuit and closing of the acquisition, and will lead management of the asset, on behalf of the new ownership group.

Built in 2019, Arcos is a 228-unit community located at 320 Central Ave. that offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with keyless entry access, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryers and kitchens with quartz countertops, tiled backsplashes and stainless steel GE appliances, including French door refrigerators with indoor ice and water dispensers. The apartment homes feature large windows, recessed lighting and city and courtyard view options.

Community amenities include a resort-style heated pool with sun deck; an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, entertainment center, outdoor kitchen and a bar with grills, ice-mines and seating; a courtyard with water features and tropical landscaping; onsite spa with massage rooms and saunas; parking garage; fitness center; fenced dog park; coworking space; and a Starbucks coffee station.

Brian Moulder and Chris Chadbourne of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tim Weldon and Brian Kochan of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through MetLife. The Bainbridge Cos. will manage the property. ARCOS was developed by Framework Group LLC and Forge Capital Partners.