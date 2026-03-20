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The opening of The Millton brings 120 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments to Redwood City, Calif. (Photo credit: Robert Arnold)
Affordable HousingCaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Sobrato Organization Opens 120-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Redwood City, California

by Amy Works

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — The Sobrato Organization has opened The Millton, an affordable housing community located at 900 Chestnut St. in Redwood City, with units designated for residents earning between 30 percent to 80 percent of the area median income.

The Millton features 120 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across five stories. Apartments offer wood plank flooring, 10-foot ceilings, pantry/entryway closets, soaking tubs, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, stone countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, recessed lighting and private balconies in select units.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, onsite laundry, a business center with computers and printing capabilities, outdoor living spaces with barbecues and a resident lounge with seating, media and kitchenette. Additionally, the property offers bicycle storage with a repair station, high-speed Wi-Fi, controlled access, assigned garage parking and a playground.

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