Social Cantina to Open 4,800 SF Restaurant at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Wisconsin

MISHAWAKA, WIS. — Social Cantina will open a 4,800-square-foot restaurant at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, an apartment complex in downtown Mishawaka. The Mexican restaurant serves tequilas, fresh margaritas, craft beer and classic Mexican dishes. Finney Hospitality Group owns the restaurant brand. The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, completed in 2019, features 232 luxury apartment units with 13,000 square feet of retail space. Earlier this year, Sun King unveiled plans to open a 6,700-square-foot tap room at the property. Flaherty & Collins Properties, the property owner, is finalizing plans on a second phase that will bring an additional 230 luxury apartment units and riverfront retail space. Construction on Phase II is expected to begin in spring 2023.