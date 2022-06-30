REBusinessOnline

Social Cantina to Open 4,800 SF Restaurant at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail, Wisconsin

The Mill at Ironworks Plaza is a 232-luxury apartment complex with 13,000 square feet of retail space in Mishawaka.

MISHAWAKA, WIS. — Social Cantina will open a 4,800-square-foot restaurant at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, an apartment complex in downtown Mishawaka. The Mexican restaurant serves tequilas, fresh margaritas, craft beer and classic Mexican dishes. Finney Hospitality Group owns the restaurant brand. The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, completed in 2019, features 232 luxury apartment units with 13,000 square feet of retail space. Earlier this year, Sun King unveiled plans to open a 6,700-square-foot tap room at the property. Flaherty & Collins Properties, the property owner, is finalizing plans on a second phase that will bring an additional 230 luxury apartment units and riverfront retail space. Construction on Phase II is expected to begin in spring 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  