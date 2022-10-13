Social Services Group Signs 12,230 SF Office Sublease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The Jewish Board of Family & Children’s Services Inc. has signed a 12,230-square-foot office sublease at 463 Seventh Avenue in Manhattan. The 22-story building was originally constructed in 1925. David Levy of Adams & Co. represented the landlord, The Arsenal Co., in the lease negotiations. David Lebenstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.