SAN ANTONIO — Sodalis Senior Living has purchased Sodalis at Stone Oak, a 63-unit assisted living and memory care complex in San Antonio. Sodalis is the current operator at the facility, which was built in 2017. The unit mix consists of 42 assisted living residences and 21 memory care units. Evans Senior Investment brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. At the time of sale, Sodalis at Stone Oak was 95 percent occupied.