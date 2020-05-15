Software Developer Signs 17,327 SF Office Lease at Cypress Waters in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Business software developer Optym has signed a 17,327-square-foot office lease at Cypress Waters, a 1,000-acre mixed-use development by Billingsley Co. in Coppell, just outside DFW International Airport. Optym plans to relocate its headquarters from Gainesville, Fla., to the new space beginning in August. Marijke Lantz of Billingsley Co. represented the landlord internally in the lease negotiations. Christopher Fleeger of Morrow Hill represented Optym.