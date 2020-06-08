REBusinessOnline

Software Firm Chetu Opens 21,000 SF Office Headquarters in South Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

As the anchor tenant, Chetu will occupy 21,000 of the building’s 63,600 square feet.

PLANTATION, FLA. — Chetu, a provider of custom software solutions, has opened its new office headquarters in Plantation. Chetu will occupy the top floor of a three-story building located at 1248 N. University Drive, nine miles west of downtown Fort Lauderdale. As the anchor tenant, the company will occupy 21,000 of the building’s 63,600 square feet. The office building features a reception area, multiple conference rooms, a community dining area and break lounges.

