Software Firm Signs 49,257 SF Office Lease at 3TWENTY3 in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — General Atomics Commonwealth Computer Research Inc., a locally based advanced analytics and software solutions firm, has signed a 49,257-square-foot office lease within the 3TWENTY3 building in Charlottesville.

Totaling 120,000 square feet, 3TWENTY3 is a five-floor office building that was built on top of a four-story, 200-space parking structure. Building amenities include a pedestrian plaza/walkway, common lobby gathering space, LEVEL10 rooftop area with event and conference space, catering kitchen, patio, electric car charging stations and covered bike racks.

Located at 323 2nd St. SE, the property will be located near downtown Charlottesville and is about 1 mile from the University of Virginia. Built in late 2020, the property is about 80 percent leased out to tenants including McGuireWoods, Williams Mullen and Manchester Capital.

John Pritzlaff of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord and developer, Charlotte-based Insite Properties. Robin Amato of REIII Commercial Properties represented the tenant.