This rendering shows plans for the new facility.
Sojo Industries Signs 151,950 SF Industrial Lease at Mohr Logistics Park Near Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

WHITELAND, IND. — Sojo Industries has signed a 151,950-square-foot industrial lease in Lot 5 of Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland, a southern suburb of Indianapolis. Mark Writt of CBRE represented ownership, Mohr Capital. Jim Scott and Steve Shaub of Avison Young represented the tenant, which is a technology company engaged in advanced robotics, mobile manufacturing and modular packaging solutions for delivering packaging and assembly services for the food-and-beverage industry. Sojo maintains production facilities in Pennsylvania, California, Texas and Indiana, along with mobile sites throughout the country. All locations utilize high-speed automated lines and robotics to handle packaging materials. Additional tenants at Mohr Logistics Park include Goodyear, DHL and Turn 14. The industrial park totals 475 acres, and Mohr plans to develop more than 7 million square feet of bulk industrial buildings.

