Solar Company Acquires Two Warehouses in Las Vegas for $5.6M

LAS VEGAS — A solar company has purchased two industrial properties located in Las Vegas for $5.6 million. The undisclosed company acquired a 17,720-square-foot asset at 3570 W. Post Road for $3.5 million, or $198 per square foot; and a 10,484-square-foot building at 3583 Birtcher Drive for $2.1 million, or $200 per square foot.

Situated on a combined a 1.9 acres, the 3570 W. Post Road property features three grade-level doors, one dock door and a large fenced yard, while the building at 3583 Birtcher Drive offers two grade-level doors, solar panels and a fenced yard.

Cathy Jones, Paul Miachika, Art Farmanali, Michael Hsu and Schane Cabatu of the Investment Services Group of Sun Commercial represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

