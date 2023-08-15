Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Cherry Street Energy will bring 50 employees to its new office headquarters at Brickworks in Atlanta.
Solar Energy Company Signs Office Lease at Brickworks in Atlanta for New Headquarters

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Cherry Street Energy, an Atlanta-based solar energy company, has signed a new office lease at Brickworks, a 194,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The landlord, Asana Partners, signed the tenant to a 13,600-square-foot lease. Cherry Street Energy is relocating its headquarters to the Brickworks location and will bring over 50 employees, as well as install solar panel and electric vehicle charging stations.

The firm, which previously occupied 1,500 square feet, recently received a $40 million investment to expand its footprint and hire new staff. Cherry Street Energy will utilize the space at Brickworks for both office space and research-and-development. Joey Kline and Terry McGuirk of JLL represented Cherry Street Energy in the lease negotiations. Bennett Gottlieb of Capital Real Estate Group represented Asana Partners.

