Solar Seal Signs 201,000 SF Industrial Lease in Norwich, Connecticut

Pictured is the interior of 40 Wisconsin Avenue in Norwich, Connecticut.

NORWICH, CONN. — Solar Seal, a manufacturer of insulated glass units, has signed a 201,000-square-foot industrial lease at 40 Wisconsin Ave. in Norwich, located in Connecticut’s New London County. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 25 acres in 1980 and features a clear height of 28 feet. Nicholas Morizio and Sean Kumnick of Colliers represented the tenant and the landlord, an affiliate of Massachusetts-based Grossman Cos., in the lease negotiations.

