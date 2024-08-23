Solender/Hall Negotiates Sale of 63,000 SF Office Building in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS — Solender/Hall, a brokerage firm that specializes in helping nonprofits, has negotiated the sale of a 63,000-square-foot office building located at 9696 Skillman St. in northeast Dallas. The buyer, nonprofit organization Dallas Metrocare Services, plans to use the three-story building to provide mental health services, housing and homeless assistance. The building will also house a pharmacy and healthcare clinic for military families. BBH Capital Investments sold the property for an undisclosed price.