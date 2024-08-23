Friday, August 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareOfficeTexas

Solender/Hall Negotiates Sale of 63,000 SF Office Building in Northeast Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Solender/Hall, a brokerage firm that specializes in helping nonprofits, has negotiated the sale of a 63,000-square-foot office building located at 9696 Skillman St. in northeast Dallas. The buyer, nonprofit organization Dallas Metrocare Services, plans to use the three-story building to provide mental health services, housing and homeless assistance. The building will also house a pharmacy and healthcare clinic for military families. BBH Capital Investments sold the property for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Palladium USA Completes $64M Multifamily Project in Anna,...

Northmarq Brokers $55M Sale of Braxton at Lake...

MMCC Arranges $10.8M Acquisition Loan for North Dallas...

Pearlmark, Seastone Capital Acquire 433,039 SF Industrial Building...

CBRE Arranges $32.5M Refinancing for Westshore Center Office...

American Landmark Purchases 304-Unit Ingleside Apartments in North...

CapturePoint LLC Signs 27,317 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,078 SF Retail Lease...

CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte...