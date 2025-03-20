Thursday, March 20, 2025
Solera Senior Living has acquired Brightview Bethesda Woodmont, which will be rebranded as Modena Reserve at Bethesda.
Solera Acquires 113-Unit Assisted Living, Memory Care Community in Bethesda, Maryland

by John Nelson

BETHESDA, MD. — Solera Senior Living has acquired Brightview Bethesda Woodmont, an assisted living and memory care community located in Bethesda, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Brightview Senior Living sold the eight-story property for an undisclosed price. Solera will rebrand the community, which totals 113 units, as Modena Reserve at Bethesda.

Amenities include rooftop decks, a formal dining room, upscale pub, multipurpose room for entertainment and gatherings, private dining room, library, fitness center, beauty and barber shop, movie theater and 24-hour concierge services. Solera also plans to reopen the community’s café, which will feature craft-brewed coffee and local gourmet pastries.

Denver-based Solera owns and operates independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across seven states.

