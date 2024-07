MILLSTONE, N.J. — Soligent, a distributor of clean energy products and services, has signed an industrial lease totaling roughly 66,000 square feet in the Central New Jersey community of Millstone. The space features a clear height of 32 feet, 4,000 square feet of office space and battery charging stations inside the warehouse for electric forklifts. Peak Construction Corp. is handling the build-out of the space. Boston-based Cabot Properties owns the 132,930-square-foot building.