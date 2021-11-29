Solo Brands Opens 430,000 SF Headquarters, Showroom in Grapevine, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Retail, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Solo Brands, a provider of outdoor apparel and equipment, has opened a 430,000-square-foot headquarters office and showroom in Grapevine, located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Prologis developed the building as a spec project in 2020. ENTORS Design provided architectural services for the development. George Curry and Blake Rogers of JLL represented Solo Brands in its site selection and lease negotiations.