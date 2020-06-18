REBusinessOnline

Soloff Realty Arranges Sale of 20,000 SF Retail Building in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Soloff Realty & Development Inc. has arranged the sale of a 20,000-square-foot retail building in Pennsauken, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 7937 S. Crescent Blvd., the freestanding building was constructed in 1985 and offers convenient access to State Route 130. At the time of sale, furniture store Howard Hill was the sole tenant of the building. David Dunkelman of Soloff represented the seller, Shane Properties Inc., in the transaction. A local investment firm purchased the building for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  