Soloff Realty Arranges Sale of 20,000 SF Retail Building in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Soloff Realty & Development Inc. has arranged the sale of a 20,000-square-foot retail building in Pennsauken, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 7937 S. Crescent Blvd., the freestanding building was constructed in 1985 and offers convenient access to State Route 130. At the time of sale, furniture store Howard Hill was the sole tenant of the building. David Dunkelman of Soloff represented the seller, Shane Properties Inc., in the transaction. A local investment firm purchased the building for an undisclosed price.