Solomon Organization Sells Three Apartment Communities in Metro Charlotte for $173.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

CHARLOTTE AND MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Solomon Organization has sold a three-property multifamily portfolio in metro Charlotte for $173.5 million. The garden-style assets include Waterford Hills Apartments, a 270-unit property that was built in 1995 at 6219 Waterford Hills Drive in Charlotte; Mission Matthews Place a 392-unit community built in 1994 at 2100 Woodway Hills Drive in Matthews; and Matthews Pointe, a 100-unit property built in 1986 at 2100 Woodway Hills Drive in Matthews. Kevin Kempf, Howard Jenkins, Drew Harney and William Yowell of CBRE represented Solomon Organization in the transaction. CBRE Debt & Structured Finance secured the debt for the undisclosed buyer.

