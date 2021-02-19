Solterra Breaks Ground on $38M Bridgewater Senior Living in Castle Rock, Colorado

Bridgewater Living in Castle Rock, Colorado, will feature 142 units of seniors housing.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Solterra Cos. has broken ground on Bridgewater Living, a 142-unit seniors housing community in Castle Rock, approximately 30 miles south of Denver.

The property is located on a 6.6-acre site. Although the type of care was not disclosed, Solterra describes the development as a “health and wellness campus for those looking to live a longer and healthier life.”

Development costs were estimated at $38 million. Funding was in partnership with the Douglas County Housing Authority and Multi-Family Housing Revenue Bonds. The community is scheduled to open in summer 2022.