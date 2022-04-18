REBusinessOnline

Solugen Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease at Greenway Plaza in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Greenway-Plaza-Houston

Pictured is an aerial view of the 52-acre Greenway Plaza office campus in Houston.

HOUSTON — Chemical engineering firm Solugen Inc. has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease at Greenway Plaza, a 52-acre office campus in Houston. Nick Terry of Rifle Real Estate represented Solugen in the lease negotiations. J.P. Hutcheson represented the landlord, Parkway, on an internal basis. Tenants at Greenway Plaza have access to a 150,000-square-foot fitness facility, a childcare center and an array of food and beverage concepts.

