SOLVD Health to Relocate Headquarters from California to Chicago’s Lincoln Park

SOLVD Health will operate its corporate headquarters at Sterling Bay’s 2430 N. Halsted.

CHICAGO — SOLVD Health, a life sciences company specializing in data-driven disease prevention, is relocating its corporate headquarters to Chicago from Carlsbad, Calif. The tech startup will occupy space in Sterling Bay’s 2430 N. Halsted, a life sciences research facility located in Lincoln Park. Additionally, SOLVD says it intends to expand future operations at Sterling Bay’s Lincoln Yards development along the Chicago River. SOLVD’s space at 2430 N. Halsted is meant to be temporary until the company moves to Lincoln Yards, according to Sterling Bay.

SOLVD expects to begin corporate operations in Chicago while continuing to operate its manufacturing, research and development, and commercial lab facilities in Carlsbad. The company is currently in the process of commercializing two tests, one for opioid use disorder and one for colon cancer.

