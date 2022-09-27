Soma Capital, Hazelview Investments Sell Multi-Tenant Office Building in Sacramento for $55.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

925 L Street, a multi-tenant office building in downtown Sacramento, totals 168,844 square feet and rises 13 stories. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A joint venture between Soma Capital Partners and Hazelview Investments has completed the disposition of 925 L Street, a multi-tenant office building in downtown Sacramento. A partnership between Seagate Properties and Cottonwood Group acquired the asset for $55.1 million.

Totaling 168,844 square feet, the 13-story building was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Additionally, the property is LEED Gold certified.

Rob Hielscher, Erik Hanson and Nick Deaver of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.