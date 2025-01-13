Monday, January 13, 2025
16200-Ventura-Blvd-Encino-CA
Located at 16200 Ventura Blvd. in Encino, Calif., the four-story office building offers 55,207 square feet.
Soma Encino Sells 55,207 SF Office Building in Encino, California

by Amy Works

ENCINO, CALIF. — Soma Encino LLC has completed the disposition of an office building located at 16200 Ventura Blvd. in Encino to PS Country Club LLC for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1974, the four-story building offers 55,207 square feet of office space that recently underwent extensive capital improvements, including upgrades to common areas and restrooms, a tenant lounge with a kitchen area, a new roof and an HVAC system. At the time of sale, the building was 86 percent occupied by 70 tenants, each occupying an average of 600 square feet.  

Mark Shaffer, Michael Longo, Grant Goldman, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gerard Poutier and Dylan Rutigliano of CBRE Investment Properties represented the seller in the transaction.

