SomeraRoad Acquires Industrial Portfolio for $137M

Pictured is a distribution facility of McFarling Foods, an Indianapolis-based supplier, and one of the properties in SomeraRoad's newly acquired portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY AND NASVHILLE — SomeraRoad, a development and investment firm with offices in New York City and Nashville, has acquired a portfolio of eight industrial assets totaling 1.5 million square feet $137 million. Each property, the locations of which were not disclosed, was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. The roster includes users such as FedEx, McFarling Foods and Black Gold Farms. Ian Ross, Fergus Campbell, Amit Patel and Blake Toline negotiated the transaction for SomeraRoad on an internal basis. The seller was not disclosed. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged a $91 million acquisition loan through Capital One on behalf of SomeraRoad.