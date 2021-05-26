REBusinessOnline

SomeraRoad Opens New Office in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Real estate owner and developer SomeraRoad has opened an office in Indianapolis. The company maintains headquarters in Nashville and New York City, with satellite offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. SomeraRoad first entered the Indianapolis market with the purchase of an industrial property in 2017. SomeraRoad acquired several former Marsh supermarket properties in 2019, and in January of this year it became majority owner of the historic Stutz factory, which was originally built in 1912 for Stutz Motor Car Co.

In addition to opening the new office, SomeraRoad also added Imran Harris to its staff. Based in Indianapolis, Harris will focus on the redevelopment of the Stutz building as well as other projects in the region. Harris previously worked for Indianapolis-based Keystone Group.

