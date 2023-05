LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Locally based firm Somerset Development has broken ground on a 22-unit multifamily project at the site of the former Inkwell Coffee House in the coastal New Jersey community of Long Branch. The three-story building will house one- and two-bedroom units, 800 square feet of street-level retail space, an indoor parking garage and a private rooftop deck. Construction is slated for a summer 2024 completion.