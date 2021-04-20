REBusinessOnline

Somerset Development Opens 15,000 SF Coworking Space at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Known as coLab, the space offers flexible lease terms and workspaces.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Somerset Development has opened coLab at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The 15,000-square-foot coworking facility offers flexible lease terms and workspaces, including access to dedicated conference and meeting rooms, lounges and amenities. It was designed as a turnkey solution for enabling companies to flexibly lease ready-to-use office space, according to Somerset. NPZ Style & Décor designed the space. Membership plans range from a $25 day pass to private team suites, which start at $2,000 per month. Bell Works Chicagoland is the transformation of the former AT&T campus. Somerset is developing the project in a similar fashion to its Bell Labs development in Holmdel, N.J.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews