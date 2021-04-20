Somerset Development Opens 15,000 SF Coworking Space at Bell Works Chicagoland
HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Somerset Development has opened coLab at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The 15,000-square-foot coworking facility offers flexible lease terms and workspaces, including access to dedicated conference and meeting rooms, lounges and amenities. It was designed as a turnkey solution for enabling companies to flexibly lease ready-to-use office space, according to Somerset. NPZ Style & Décor designed the space. Membership plans range from a $25 day pass to private team suites, which start at $2,000 per month. Bell Works Chicagoland is the transformation of the former AT&T campus. Somerset is developing the project in a similar fashion to its Bell Labs development in Holmdel, N.J.
