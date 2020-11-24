REBusinessOnline

Somerset Development Opens 25,000 SF Coworking Space in Holmdel, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Colab-at-Bell-Works

Colab at Bell Works is a new 25,000-square-foot coworking space in Holmdel, New Jersey.

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Somerset Development has opened Colab at Bell Works, a 25,000-square-foot coworking space in the Northern New Jersey city of Holmdel. Designed by NPZ Studio + Decor and G3 Architects, the facility is located within the Bell Works mixed-use destination, which is a redevelopment of the historic Bell Labs Building. The space features private offices and partitions for increased privacy, phone booths for individual use, upscale desk systems and task chairs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  