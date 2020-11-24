Somerset Development Opens 25,000 SF Coworking Space in Holmdel, New Jersey
HOLMDEL, N.J. — Somerset Development has opened Colab at Bell Works, a 25,000-square-foot coworking space in the Northern New Jersey city of Holmdel. Designed by NPZ Studio + Decor and G3 Architects, the facility is located within the Bell Works mixed-use destination, which is a redevelopment of the historic Bell Labs Building. The space features private offices and partitions for increased privacy, phone booths for individual use, upscale desk systems and task chairs.
